OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials are reporting more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases since last week’s data was released in Oklahoma.

OSDH announced in March that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,041,394 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an overall increase of 1,441 cases from last week’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 1,614 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 15,940 deaths as of Thursday. That’s an increase of 43 deaths.

Officials say there were 80 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 22 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.81 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.27 million have completed the series.