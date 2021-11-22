OSDH: Over 2,600 new COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths in Oklahoma over the weekend

A medic places two vials of COVID-19 coronavirus vaccines (L to R): Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, on a table before administering doses at a Clalit Health Services Medical Centre in east Jerusalem on August 10, 2021. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP) (Photo by HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health leaders say Oklahoma has seen 2,689 new COVID-19 cases and 50 additional deaths.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 661,289 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 2,689 cases since Friday, Nov. 19.

At this point, officials believe there are 9,515 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 11,807 deaths as of Monday. Officials say that’s 50 additional deaths from Friday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 447 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 15 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.4 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2 million have completed the series.