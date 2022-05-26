OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health says over 3,000 Oklahomans have an active case of COVID-19 this week.

OSDH announced in March that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,048,017 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an overall increase of 4,481 cases from last week’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 3,437 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 16,090 deaths as of Thursday. That’s an increase of 40 deaths.

Officials say there were 91 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 22 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.82 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.27 million have completed the series.