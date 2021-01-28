OSDH: Over 373,000 eligible Oklahoma adults have received 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose; 103,350 doses to be delivered next week

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Ten percent of eligible adults in Oklahoma have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

OSDH issued a news release stating that a first dose of the vaccine has been administered to about 373,279 people across the states.

“We are incredibly thrilled to have reached such a significant milestone,” said State Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye. “Thanks to the help of numerous partners, such as our local county health departments, hospitals, long term care facilities, Walgreens and CVS and many others, we have been able to get the vaccine into the arms of our most vulnerable populations. Now, 373,279 Oklahomans are on their way to being protected from COVID-19. Of those, 315,034 have received their first dose. An additional 58,245 have completed the full vaccine series and are entirely protected. While we are excited about this progress, our work is far from over. As we work through distribution of the vaccine, we need Oklahomans to help us keep everyone safe by continuing to follow the 3 W’s: Wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.”

Both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines require two doses. Johnson & Johnson is working on a one-dose vaccine.

Department of Health officials said that 612,853 people have registered to receive the vaccine and 118,390 appointments have been booked as of Jan. 28, according to the news release.

The news release said those numbers indicate steady progress as the state continues Phase Two of its vaccination plan.

“Today’s milestone is exciting, but we cannot let up on the gas,” said Keith Reed, Deputy Commissioner with OSDH. “Each person vaccinated represents one precious life protected. Our focus right now remains on our 65 and older population, as we know they have been the most vulnerable to the spread of this virus. We will continue to find ways to deliver the vaccine to as many Oklahomans as possible in a safe and efficient manner.”

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

Officials behind the federal government––private sector operation to distribute safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines across the country – formerly Operation Warp Speed – advised Oklahoma officials to expect 103,350 COVID-19 vaccine doses to be delivered next week.

“This number is an overall 16% increase in prime doses that is expected to be maintained over the next three weeks,” the news release states.

Pre-register through the Vaccine Scheduler Portal at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov/ to find out when you may be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Visit oklahoma.gov/covid19/vaccine-information/vaccine-faqs.html if you have any additional questions about the vaccine in Oklahoma.

