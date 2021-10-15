OSDH: Over 780 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif.

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 631,872 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,179 cases since Thursday, Oct. 14.

At this point, officials believe there are 9,106 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 10,826 deaths as of Thursday. That’s an increase of 31 deaths since Wednesday’s numbers were released. No new death data was released on Friday.

Officials say there were 788 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 23 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.27 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.92 million have completed the series.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter