OSDH: Over 780 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 631,872 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,179 cases since Thursday, Oct. 14.

At this point, officials believe there are 9,106 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 10,826 deaths as of Thursday. That’s an increase of 31 deaths since Wednesday’s numbers were released. No new death data was released on Friday.

Officials say there were 788 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 23 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.27 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.92 million have completed the series.