OSDH releases Christmas Day COVID numbers: 29 additional virus-related deaths, 3,955 new cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health has released an update on the state’s coronavirus situation, reflecting data gathered on December 25th.

OSDH said the following regarding Saturday’s numbers in its update:

“The COVID-19 numbers reported today are those that would have been reported Dec. 25. Tomorrow, the numbers from Dec. 26 and 27 will post to catch up from the holiday.”

29 additional virus-related deaths were reported in Oklahoma on Saturday, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,357.

3,955 more cases of the virus were reported. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma now stands at 276,508.