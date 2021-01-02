OSDH releases New Year’s Day COVID numbers: more than 5,000 new cases in OK, virus death toll passes 2,500

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health has released the state’s latest COVID-19 situation update, revealing the numbers for New Year’s Day.

5,119 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Oklahoma on Saturday, bringing the state’s total number of cases since March 2020 to 296,055.

38 additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Oklahoma Saturday, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,527.

OSDH said the following in its update Saturday:

“The COVID-19 numbers reported today are those that would have been reported Jan. 1st. Tomorrow, the numbers from Jan. 2nd and 3rd will post to catch up from the holiday.”

Active cases in the state have risen by 1,083 to 33,687.

3,998 more people in Oklahoma have recovered from the virus, bringing the recovery total to 259,841.

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health