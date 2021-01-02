OSDH releases New Year’s Day COVID numbers: more than 5,000 new cases in OK, virus death toll passes 2,500

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

(NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health has released the state’s latest COVID-19 situation update, revealing the numbers for New Year’s Day.

5,119 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Oklahoma on Saturday, bringing the state’s total number of cases since March 2020 to 296,055.

38 additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Oklahoma Saturday, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,527.

OSDH said the following in its update Saturday:

“The COVID-19 numbers reported today are those that would have been reported Jan. 1st. Tomorrow, the numbers from Jan. 2nd and 3rd will post to catch up from the holiday.”

Active cases in the state have risen by 1,083 to 33,687.

3,998 more people in Oklahoma have recovered from the virus, bringing the recovery total to 259,841.

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

