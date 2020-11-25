OSDH to pause COVID-19 case reports in observance of Thanksgiving holiday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health will pause their COVID-19 case reports tomorrow in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Out of respect for our OSDH personnel who have worked tirelessly since March in response to the COVID pandemic, we will not be reporting data on Thanksgiving day. This will allow these employees to enjoy the Holiday with their family. There will be no updating of dashboard data, nor an Executive Order report on Thursday November 26th.”

Dashboard data will be updated at approximately 11 a.m. on Friday November 27th. The Alert System map will be published on November 27th, as well.

The Executive Order report will resume weekday reporting on Monday November 30th.

Friday’s updated data will include cases that would have otherwise been reported on Thursday. Saturday’s dashboard update will include case information that reflect a combined reporting from Friday and Saturday.

Reporting will return to normal the following week.