OSU reaches COVID-19 milestone with 10,000 vaccines

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A local university says it has reached a new milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

Oklahoma State University says it has vaccinated more than 10,000 members of the university community.

University Health Services began administering the Pfizer vaccine in January and reported crossing the 10,000 vaccine threshold on Thursday.

Officials say that even though they have reached that milestone, they are not slowing down.

UHS Associate Director of Clinical Operations Pam Stokes says they are planning to continue mass vaccination clinics for students, faculty, and staff with supplies provided by the state.

“We plan to have mass vaccination clinics weekly, even multiple times a week as vaccine supply allows,” she said.