OU Health hosting public COVID-19 vaccination clinic at high school

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with OU Health say they are hosting a public vaccination clinic for Oklahomans who are 16-years-old and older who need their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccination clinic will be held at Santa Fe South High School Field House, located at 5000 S. Santa Fe. Ave. in Oklahoma City.

The clinic will be held on Friday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Organizers say they will be providing the Pfizer vaccine, and participants will be asked to schedule their second dose at the time of their appointment.

Individuals who are 16-years-old to 17-years-old must have a guardian present to receive the vaccine.

All participants must have an appointment, which can be made online.

Parking and space are limited so participants are asked to not arrive more than 10 minutes before their scheduled appointment.