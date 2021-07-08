OU Health to require employees, staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local hospital system says it is joining dozens of others across the country in requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Thursday, officials with OU Health announced that employees and students on rotations will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of next month.

“For the health and safety of our patients and those who care for them, OU Health is requiring its faculty, staff, trainees/students on rotations, and employees in patient and non-patient care areas complete COVID-19 vaccination by August 31, 2021, regardless if they have previously had COVID-19. These employees are required to show proof of completion of COVID-19 vaccination two weeks prior to the due date of August 31. Completed vaccination means the person has received the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Under very limited circumstances, employees may be able to decline the vaccine. Approved reasons include a medical contraindication or religious belief. OU Health truly anticipates that our efforts will protect our patients and employees and will help stop the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.”

Kris Gose, RN, Interim Chief Operating Officer of OU Health

Effective June 1, 2021, prior to the OU Health merger, the University of Oklahoma issued a policy requiring faculty, staff and students with patient-facing responsibility to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, subject to limited declination options.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report