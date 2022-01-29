OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma continues to see a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases with over 10,500 new cases reported Saturday.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 10,539 new COVID cases Saturday.

OSDH had not provided COVID-19 data updates on weekends for several months now, but resumed doing so last weekend because of the massive surge in COVID cases.

Oklahoma has had 963,655 COVID cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.

A nurse holds the hand of a COVID-19 patient. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)

The current seven-day average for new cases is 9,963.

There are 109,189 active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma as of 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22.

Oklahoma has had 13,210 COVID-related deaths since March 2020 as of Friday, Jan. 28.

There were 2,227 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 100 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number. The three day average reported on Friday was 2,243 hospitalizations, including 98 pediatric.

Health officials said over 2.68 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.14 million have completed the series, as of Friday.