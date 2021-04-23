Over 130 people in Oklahoma contract COVID-19 after fully vaccinated, some hospitalized, state health officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While getting vaccinated against COVID-19 significantly protects you from the coronavirus, you cannot let your guard down because it is not a total guarantee.

Over 914,000 Oklahomans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, however, as of April 22, there have been 137 breakthrough cases in the state.

Breakthrough cases are individuals who contract COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated.

State health officials say of those 137 cases, nine had to be hospitalized and one person died. However, the death is still being investigated.

Health officials say while getting the COVID-19 vaccine is essential because it is a strong safeguard against coronavirus, it’s still important to wear a face mask as an extra precaution, especially in light of the fact that there are five documented COVID variants circulating across Oklahoma.

Jolianne Stone, Deputy State Epidemiologist, said the 137 breakthrough cases are very few in the context of the vast number of vaccines that have been administered in Oklahoma. While 914,183 people in the state are fully vaccinated, 2,500,302 total doses have been administered, including 1,190,280 prime doses.

The following three COVID-19 vaccines are being administered in Oklahoma:

  • Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, which is 95 percent effective in preventing COVID-19
  • Moderna vaccine, which is 94.1 percent effective in preventing COVID-19
  • Johnson & Johnson/Janssen, which is 66.3 percent effective in preventing COVID-19

