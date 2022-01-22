Over 13,500 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – COVID-19 cases continue to significantly rise in Oklahoma with over 13,500 new cases reported Saturday.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 13,571 new COVID cases Saturday.

OSDH has not provided COVID-19 data updates on weekends for several months now, but resumed doing so last weekend because of the massive surge in COVID cases.

Oklahoma has had 893,913 COVID cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.

A nurse holds the hand of a COVID-19 patient. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)

The current seven-day average for new cases is 11,789.

There are 122,760 active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma as of 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22.

Oklahoma has had 12,968 COVID-related deaths since March 2020 as of Friday, Jan. 21.

There were 1,887 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 67 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health officials said over 2.68 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.14 million have completed the series, as of Friday.