OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,458 new COVID cases Saturday.
Oklahoma has had 1,006,846 COVID cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.
The current seven-day average for new cases is 1,614.
There are 25,014 active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma as of 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.
Oklahoma has had 13,847 COVID-related deaths since March 2020 as of Friday, Feb. 11.
There were 1,552 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 63 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number. The three day average reported on Friday was 1,655 hospitalizations, including 68 pediatric.
Health officials said over 2.73 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.18 million have completed the series, as of Friday.