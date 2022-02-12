OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,458 new COVID cases Saturday.

Oklahoma has had 1,006,846 COVID cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.

A nurse holds the hand of a COVID-19 patient. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)

The current seven-day average for new cases is 1,614.

There are 25,014 active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma as of 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.

Oklahoma has had 13,847 COVID-related deaths since March 2020 as of Friday, Feb. 11.

There were 1,552 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 63 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number. The three day average reported on Friday was 1,655 hospitalizations, including 68 pediatric.

Health officials said over 2.73 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.18 million have completed the series, as of Friday.