OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are just over 2,600 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,614 new COVID cases Saturday.
Oklahoma has had 995,546 COVID cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.
The current seven-day average for new cases is 4,556.
There are 59,850 active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma as of 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5.
Oklahoma has had 13,532 COVID-related deaths since March 2020 as of Friday, Feb. 4.
There were 2,007 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 82 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number. The three day average reported on Friday was 1,994 hospitalizations, including 80 pediatric.
Health officials said over 2.73 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.18 million have completed the series, as of Friday.