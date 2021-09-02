Over 3,200 new COVID-19 cases, 54 new deaths in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma health officials are reporting 54 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in the Sooner State.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 557,770 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 3,274 cases since Wednesday, Sept. 1.

At this point, officials believe there are 22,890 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 9,253 deaths as of Thursday.

Officials say there were 1,581 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 41 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

On Thursday, the four main hospital groups in Oklahoma City updated their hospital capacity status.

Health leaders say over 2.05 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.68 million have completed the series.

The weekly Epidemiology Report shows these key findings:

19,645 cases were reported in the past week – 32.8% increase from the week before (August 15-21)

189 deaths were reported in the past week

31,855 (5.8%) cases have been hospitalized

62,117 specimens have been tested over the last 7 days according to the CDC COVID data tracker.

3,164,577 vaccine doses have been administered in total

The average age of cases was 40 years and average age of individuals who died was 74 years

The youngest case was less than a year old and the oldest case was 100+ years

The youngest individual to die from COVID-19 was less than 15 years and the oldest was 100+ years

Also included in the weekly report from the state are hospitalizations broken out by the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

Also included in the weekly report from the state is a breakdown of the COVID-19 variants recorded in Oklahoma.