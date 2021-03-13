Over 600 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, according to Department of Health

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting over 600 new COVID-19 cases in the state.

OSDH reported 625 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of COVID cases since the pandemic started March last year to 431,991. That’s a .1 percent increase, according to OSDH.

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

The Department of Health does not update the number of COVID-19 patients in Oklahoma hospitals on weekends, but reported on Friday that 291 people were in state hospitals with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

OSDH is reporting 11,790 active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, a 1.7 percent increase.

The Department of Health is also reporting 415,500 people have recovered from COVID-19 since last March.

The state reports that, so far, 745,497 Oklahomans have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 413,702 have completed both doses.

State health officials say they are now including the CDC’s number of COVID-19 deaths as a provisional count.

COVID-19 death discrepancy: OSDH adds CDC numbers to daily report

Health officials tell KFOR that since the switch, the death counts will only be updated weekly on Tuesdays.

The Oklahoma State Health Department has always tracked COVID-19 deaths in multiple ways. We have reported the CDC death numbers, which are based purely on death certificates, and our own methodology, which counts deaths after an epidemiological investigation in Acute Disease Service (ADS). Both systems are correct, but each comes with its pros and cons for evaluating deaths related to COVID-19. As cases increased toward the end of 2020, our investigating epidemiologists began encountering larger numbers of incomplete records requiring in-depth investigation. This has resulted in an increasing difference between the OSDH death count and the one reported by CDC. Both the CDC and ADS numbers will continue to be available to Oklahomans, but the CDC number will become our primary reported number. We will also continue our case investigation process through ADS and state epidemiologists. However, we feel this reporting change will align better with CDC’s numbers and will provide the most up-to-date and transparent information for Oklahomans. Addressing a global crisis in our home state requires flexibility to change course when conditions on the ground mandate a new approach. This is one of those times. Transparency and access to data is the priority here, and we feel this change is best to keep our state accountable to all Oklahomans during the ongoing fight against COVID-19. Every single death in Oklahoma is a tragedy, and every single life has been and will be counted and remembered as we endure this pandemic.” STATE EPIDEMIOLOGIST DR. JARED TAYLOR

As a result of that inclusion, the deaths jumped to 7,486, compared to the 4,701 reported by the health department. As of March 13, those numbers have not changed.

Coronavirus representation

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 3,143 (26 deaths) (2,972 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1,150 (5 deaths) (1,135 recovered)

Atoka: 1,820 (13 deaths) (1,729 recovered)

Beaver: 453 (6 deaths) (428 recovered)

Beckham: 2,812 (39 deaths) (2,681 recovered)

Blaine: 1,010 (8 deaths) (965 recovered)

Bryan: 6,002 (57 deaths) (5,722 recovered)

Caddo: 3,876 (61 deaths) (3,676 recovered)

Canadian: 16,235 (100 deaths) (15,786 recovered)

Carter: 5,795 (63 deaths) (5,565 recovered)

Cherokee: 5,495 (44 deaths) (5,197 recovered)

Choctaw: 1,586 (14 deaths) (1,504 recovered)

Cimarron: 202 (1 death) (196 recovered)

Cleveland: 29,192 (282 deaths) (27,937 recovered)

Coal: 686 (14 deaths) (654 recovered)

Comanche: 12,455 (145 deaths) (11,790 recovered)

Cotton: 659 (14 deaths) (613 recovered)

Craig: 1,911 (11 deaths) (1,841 recovered)

Creek: 6,679 (121 deaths) (6,421 recovered)

Custer: 4,040 (72 deaths) (3,893 recovered)

Delaware: 4,466 (63 deaths) (4,286 recovered)

Dewey: 538 (6 deaths) (519 recovered)

Ellis: 353 (3 deaths) (341 recovered)

Garfield: 7,653 (82 deaths) (7,407 recovered)

Garvin: 3,497 (54 deaths) (3,343 recovered)

Grady: 5,727 (80 deaths) (5,515 recovered)

Grant: 542 (7 deaths) (529 recovered)

Greer: 553 (17 deaths) (515 recovered)

Harmon: 290 (3 deaths) (271 recovered)

Harper: 409 (4 deaths) (395 recovered)

Haskell: 1,236 (11 deaths) (1,172 recovered)

Hughes: 1,178 (18 deaths) (1,104 recovered)

Jackson: 2,968 (45 deaths) (2,823 recovered)

Jefferson: 673 (12 deaths) (648 recovered)

Johnston: 1,343 (20 deaths) (1,270 recovered)

Kay: 5,126 (83 deaths) (4,907 recovered)

Kingfisher: 2,004 (26 deaths) (1,946 recovered)

Kiowa: 804 (16 deaths) (749 recovered)

Latimer: 826 (9 deaths) (785 recovered)

Le Flore: 5,459 (46 deaths) (5,285 recovered)

Lincoln: 3,123 (57 deaths) (2,987 recovered)

Logan: 4,067 (31 deaths) (3,876 recovered)

Love: 1,436 (13 deaths) (1,393 recovered)

Major: 946 (12 deaths) (912 recovered)

Marshall: 1,888 (12 deaths) (1,835 recovered)

Mayes: 4,079 (39 deaths) (3,884 recovered)

McClain: 5,092 (52 deaths) (4,876 recovered)

McCurtain: 3,851 (69 deaths) (3,600 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,949 (37 deaths) (1,817 recovered)

Murray: 1,936 (23 deaths) (1,861 recovered)

Muskogee: 9,176 (113 deaths) (8,654 recovered)

Noble: 1,362 (14 deaths) (1,298 recovered)

Nowata: 1,119 (16 deaths) (1,078 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,771 (21 deaths) (1,712 recovered)

Oklahoma: 82,547 (791 deaths) (79,488 recovered)

Okmulgee: 3,651 (50 deaths) (3,521 recovered)

Osage: 4,531 (56 deaths) (4,385 recovered)

Other: 7 (3 recovered)

Ottawa: 3,692 (48 deaths) (3,560 recovered)

Pawnee: 1,742 (33 deaths) (1,657 recovered)

Payne: 8,481 (49 deaths) (8,249 recovered)

Pittsburg: 4,521 (42 deaths) (4,340 recovered)

Pontotoc: 4,990 (49 deaths) (4,796 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 8,033 (81 deaths) (7,746 recovered)

Pushmataha: 998 (14 deaths) (945 recovered)

Roger Mills: 385 (7 deaths) (363 recovered)

Rogers: 10,051 (124 deaths) (9,648 recovered)

Seminole: 2,784 (41 deaths) (2,640 recovered)

Sequoyah: 4,008 (32 deaths) (3,856 recovered)

Stephens: 4,722 (71 deaths) (4,562 recovered)

Texas: 3,471 (25 deaths) (3,376 recovered)

Tillman: 760 (15 deaths) (720 recovered)

Tulsa: 71,902 (746 deaths) (69,903 recovered)

Wagoner: 7,779 (86 deaths) (7,525 recovered)

Washington: 4,932 (91 deaths) (4,716 recovered)

Washita: 1,061 (9 deaths) (1,022 recovered)

Woods: 1,192 (11 deaths) (1,162 recovered)

Woodward: 3,110 (20 deaths) (3,019 recovered)

(NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

