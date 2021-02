Over 800 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Oklahoma as vaccine completion hits 200,000 mark

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health leaders say that Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases grew by over 800 on Friday while the number of residents to complete both doses of vaccine reaches over 200,000.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 417,345 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 869 cases or a 0.2% increase.

There were 20 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 4,132.

At this point, officials say there are 728 patients hospitalized with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

So far, the state reports that 477,397 Oklahomans have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 204,069 have completed both doses.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

In all, officials believe there are 17,396 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

Adair: 3,064 (21 deaths) (2,873 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1,137 (5 deaths) (1,120 recovered)

Atoka: 1,734 (10 deaths) (1,661 recovered)

Beaver: 419 (6 deaths) (396 recovered)

Beckham: 2,664 (35 deaths) (2,529 recovered)

Blaine: 985 (7 deaths) (930 recovered)

Bryan: 5,769 (52 deaths) (5,386 recovered)

Caddo: 3,767 (54 deaths) (3,547 recovered)

Canadian: 15,469 (87 deaths) (14,894 recovered)

Carter: 5,571 (45 deaths) (5,261 recovered)

Cherokee: 5,345 (39 deaths) (5,014 recovered)

Choctaw: 1,531 (13 deaths) (1,440 recovered)

Cimarron: 143 (1 death) (136 recovered)

Cleveland: 28,186 (254 deaths) (26,590 recovered)

Coal: 677 (13 deaths) (638 recovered)

Comanche: 11,654 (127 deaths) (10,840 recovered)

Cotton: 636 (13 deaths) (584 recovered)

Craig: 1,876 (11 deaths) (1,801 recovered)

Creek: 6,409 (109 deaths) (6,044 recovered)

Custer: 3,948 (65 deaths) (3,765 recovered)

Delaware: 4,303 (61 deaths) (4,109 recovered)

Dewey: 525 (6 deaths) (502 recovered)

Ellis: 347 (2 deaths) (333 recovered)

Garfield: 7,445 (69 deaths) (7,095 recovered)

Garvin: 3,411 (44 deaths) (3,234 recovered)

Grady: 5,563 (68 deaths) (5,319 recovered)

Grant: 528 (7 deaths) (507 recovered)

Greer: 523 (16 deaths) (474 recovered)

Harmon: 286 (3 deaths) (262 recovered)

Harper: 403 (4 deaths) (387 recovered)

Haskell: 1,200 (9 deaths) (1,133 recovered)

Hughes: 1,138 (17 deaths) (1,049 recovered)

Jackson: 2,862 (44 deaths) (2,694 recovered)

Jefferson: 668 (8 deaths) (641 recovered)

Johnston: 1,313 (17 deaths) (1,205 recovered)

Kay: 5,034 (72 deaths) (4,777 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,948 (21 deaths) (1,871 recovered)

Kiowa: 779 (14 deaths) (718 recovered)

Latimer: 786 (8 deaths) (748 recovered)

Le Flore: 5,228 (43 deaths) (5,036 recovered)

Lincoln: 2,994 (54 deaths) (2,844 recovered)

Logan: 3,859 (26 deaths) (3,663 recovered)

Love: 1,409 (8 deaths) (1,358 recovered)

Major: 933 (8 deaths) (896 recovered)

Marshall: 1,843 (12 deaths) (1,750 recovered)

Mayes: 3,954 (36 deaths) (3,y18 recovered)

McClain: 4,977 (44 deaths) (4,711 recovered)

McCurtain: 3,753 (61 deaths) (3,468 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,887 (32 deaths) (1,752 recovered)

Murray: 1,894 (21 deaths) (1,798 recovered)

Muskogee: 9,027 (90 deaths) (8,425 recovered)

Noble: 1,333 (10 deaths) (1,246 recovered)

Nowata: 1,079 (15 deaths) (1,027 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,737 (19 deaths) (1,665 recovered)

Oklahoma: 79,407 (688 deaths) (75,761 recovered)

Okmulgee: 3,572 (44 deaths) (3,413 recovered)

Osage: 4,398 (44 deaths) (4,200 recovered)

Other: 4 (2 recovered)

Ottawa: 3,583 (41 deaths) (3,447 recovered)

Pawnee: 1,686 (30 deaths) (1,606 recovered)

Payne: 8,254 (46 deaths) (7,957 recovered)

Pittsburg: 4,349 (33 deaths) (4,173 recovered)

Pontotoc: 4,844 (45 deaths) (4,553 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 7,700 (72 deaths) (7,323 recovered)

Pushmataha: 962 (13 deaths) (908 recovered)

Roger Mills: 380 (7 deaths) (357 recovered)

Rogers: 9,809 (112 deaths) (9,356 recovered)

Seminole: 2,729 (32 deaths) (2,562 recovered)

Sequoyah: 3,843 (28 deaths) (3,647 recovered)

Stephens: 4,613 (60 deaths) (4,352 recovered)

Texas: 3,428 (24 deaths) (3,315 recovered)

Tillman: 740 (14 deaths) (699 recovered)

Tulsa: 69,600 (668 deaths) (66,575 recovered)

Wagoner: 7,574 (79 deaths) (7,185 recovered)

Washington: 4,631 (82 deaths) (4,364 recovered)

Washita: 1,047 (8 deaths) (999 recovered)

Woods: 1,178 (11 deaths) (1,147 recovered)

Woodward: 3,061 (15 deaths) (2,971 recovered)

According to health department data on Friday, officials believe 396,736 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

