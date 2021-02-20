Over 900 new COVID-19 cases, 23 additional coronavirus-related deaths in Oklahoma

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A rendering of the coronavirus (Getty Images).

A rendering of the coronavirus (Getty Images).

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are more than 900 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional virus-related deaths in Oklahoma, state health officials reported on Saturday.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 973 new COVID-19 cases Saturday morning, a .2 percent increase, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic in March to 418,318.

Photo goes with story
Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

The 23 additional COVID-related deaths bring the total number of deaths since March to 4.155.

The state reports that 477,397 Oklahomans have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 204,069 individuals have completed both doses as of Feb. 5.

Here is a link to the most recent Epidemiology Report provided by the state.

There are 15,600 active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, 877 less than there were on Friday, a 5.3 percent percent decrease.

OSDH reports that 398,563 people have recovered from COVID-19 since March.

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)
(NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

This is a developing story. County-by-county cases will soon be added.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Contact In Your Corner Team

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter