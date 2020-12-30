People waiting on the vaccine frustrated with lack of communication

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – First responders started getting their COVID vaccines this week as part of phase two of the State Health Department’s distribution plan, but other groups in the later parts of phase two say they aren’t being told anything about when and where to get a shot when it’s their turn.

“All It seems to be is no one really knows anything,” Jenifer Jones told KFOR. “Nobody really knows who would know anything.”

Jones had a double lung transplant five years ago. She’s eligible to get a vaccine as part of Phase Two due to having comorbidities, but she says there’s no clear guidance yet from the state on how to get the shot.

“I felt sure that my transplant clinic would know something. Basically, all they told me was PCP or local pharmacies,” Jones said. “My primary care doctor didn’t know anything about it. Didn’t even know if they were going to be receiving any vaccines at all.”

The State Health Department calls its vaccine plan “fluid.” Officials say they still don’t even know exactly how many doses they’ll have in the coming weeks and months.

“A lot of this information we get just a few days at a time,” Deputy Commissioner of Health Keith Reed told KFOR. “That’s what we have to make decisions on, so it doesn’t give us a lot of lead time to predict when we will be able to serve certain groups.”

The state is working on an app where people can register for an appointment, and Reed says they hope to have it available by next week at the latest. In the meantime, he says the public can look for updates on social media and local news.

“Really, just pay attention to public messaging. This is a very rapidly changing landscape,” Reed said. “I wish we had better answers for people, I wish we could give everybody a day and time for them to get vaccinated.”

