Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster recommended for 16-17 year old adolescents, now available in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Department of Health officials are encouraging 16 to 17 years old Oklahomans to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded emergency use authorization to the age group.

“We applaud the decision to make this booster dose available to more Oklahomans, and have the inventory on hand now to immediately begin administering to anyone ages 16 and older,” Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) Interim Commissioner Keith Reed said. “The vaccine is safe and effective, and our best defense against severe illness from COVID-19.”

The booster shot is also available to all adults, regardless of which vaccine they previously received. However, only the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster is currently available to adolescents age 16 and 17.

Adults 18 and older can receive any of the three approved vaccines, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

(Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)

An individual is eligible for a booster shot six months after completing the primary two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, and two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, according to OSDH.

“We encourage Oklahomans to consider getting their booster shot or primary vaccination series, if you haven’t already, to ensure you are protected and have peace of mind while you celebrate the holidays with family and friends,” Reed said.

Vaccine appointments for anyone five and older can be found the following ways:

Visiting a local pharmacy or personal healthcare provider;

Using the state’s Vaccine Scheduler Portal;

Visiting vaccines.gov;

Calling 211.