Piedmont Public Schools switching to distance learning after several positive COVID-19 cases, quarantines

PIEDMONT, Okla. (KFOR) – Piedmont Public Schools officials announced on Thursday that all public schools in the city are transitioning to distance learning and will not return to in-person classes until deep into January.

School officials announced the change in a letter to parents and guardians.

“After the Thanksgiving holiday, we have seen the number of both positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines in our school and community rise dramatically,” the letter states. “With the best interest of our students, staff and families in mind, we have made the difficult decision to transition to distance learning beginning Monday, Dec. 14.”

Distance learning will resume at the start of the second semester on Jan. 5, but students will not return to in-person classes until Jan. 19.

School officials anticipate a further rise in positive COVID-19 cases during and following the holiday break, according to the letter.

“We certainly understand the hardship this places on our families, however, the health of our students and staff is our priority,” the letter states.

School officials will provide additional information to families through email and social media.

