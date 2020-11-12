Previously healthy Stillwater firefighter now on life support, fighting COVID-19 for weeks

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A 44-year-old longtime Stillwater firefighter continues to battle COVID-19 for weeks after family and friends tell KFOR he was perfectly healthy before testing positive.

Capt. Randy Blake has been with the Stillwater Fire Department for 20 years. Blake is currently in a Tulsa ICU on life support.

“I believe in miracles, and I know Randy is a strong young man,” Mary Annette Turner said. “I know God is going to answer our prayers.”

Captain Blake has been risking his life for the Stillwater community for decades.

The 44-year-old father of four is now fighting for his life at the hands of COVID-19.

Randy is known for working out every day, volunteering in the community and being involved in his local church.

“He saved my life in the 2015 Homecoming Parade,” Mary Annette Turner said.

Five years ago, Mary Annette Turner was at the center of the Oklahoma State University Homecoming tragedy. A car barreled into the crowd, killing four and injuring dozens.

The car hit Turner and flipped her into the air. Randy was quick to run to her aid. Turner told KFOR Randy saved her life.

“We are Stillwater strong,” Turner said.

Mary Annette Turner and the firefighter who saved her life, Capt. Randy Blake.

Now the same community is standing by the hometown hero’s side in spirit.

“He continues to not necessarily progress, but he’s not getting any worse either,” Pastor Jim Johnson said.

Jim Johnson, Randy’s pastor at Sunnybrook Christian Church in Stillwater, organized a prayer circle outside the Stillwater Medical Center before Randy took a turn.

He was transferred to Tulsa where doctors were forced to put him on life support.

“We are really grateful that a bed opened up,” Johnson said.

INTEGRIS Hospital released a video on social media Wednesday, saying they are overwhelmed.

“Hospitals are getting fuller and fuller,” Dr. David Chansolme said. “the ICU is full at all of our facilities.”

Meanwhile, in Stillwater, Randy’s support system says they’re staying positive.

“Randy is going to be healed,” Turner said. “Randy is going to walk and be Randy again.”

Sunnybrook Christian Church is accepting donations for the Blake family at https://sunnybrookcc.ccbchurch.com/goto/forms/89/responses/new.

