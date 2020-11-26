Rapid COVID-19 tests increasingly scarce throughout Oklahoma metro

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As coronavirus number surge and the holidays near, it’s become more and more difficult to find available rapid tests.

Those who have tried are probably already aware of the long lines at some clinics, while others are simply telling prospective patients that they’re tapped out.

“For a little while now we’ve had to limit to 50 tests a day,” said Bryce Camp, a medical assistant at Edmond Urgent Care.

Lately each morning, employees have arrived to work to find a line of people already waiting, hoping for one of the coveted tests.

They used to be able to administer closer to 100 tests, but their latest shipments from the manufacturer are on back order. They are now only offering them to those showing symptoms.

“When there’s a huge influx of people who want to get tested, places that manufacture that rapid antigen test aren’t fully prepared for that type of giant volume increase,” said Immy Labs product marketing strategist Keegan Nees.

At Immy Labs, they offer free PCR tests with an on-site lab, so getting results can still take up to two days, but frequently it only takes 24 hours or less.

“It’s allowing people to get a test locally for free on behalf of the Oklahoma State Department of Health,” Nees said.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

LATEST HEADLINES: