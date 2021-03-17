Registration portal open for future Mercy COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Mercy opened a registration portal where Oklahomans can sign up for future vaccine clinics to be held at Meinders NeuroScience Institute in Oklahoma City.

Oklahomans who want to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Mercy’s Northwest Oklahoma City campus may go to mercy.net/VaccineOklahoma to register, according to a Mercy news release.

Registrants will be required to answer questions to determine eligibility and then placed in a queue. Those eligible under state guidelines will be contacted to schedule an appointment once a vaccine becomes available.

“Mercy’s vaccine registration process is not intended to replace the state or county portal but to create an additional access point for people who want a vaccine,” said Matt Wright, chief operating officer for Mercy Clinic in Oklahoma. “We anticipate that this new tool will help our vaccine clinics run more efficiently when we are vaccinating thousands of Oklahomans in one day. Patients can schedule directly into our system and we’ll be able to send appointment reminders and offer options to reschedule or cancel their appointments with us directly.”

Filling out an online form is the preferred way for community members to sign up for the vaccine from Mercy, however, Oklahomans who do not have online access can call 1-833-364-6777 to register. The phone number is automated.

“The automated, interactive voice response system will record the patient’s name and date of birth. When vaccines become available, a Mercy co-worker will call back to schedule an appointment,” the news release states.

FILE – In this Thursday, March 11, 2021, file photo, a health worker loads syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being made available to residents at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles. California officials say much of the state will be able to reopen next week to indoor activities as coronavirus case rates remain low. At the same time, more than 4 million residents with certain disabilities or health concerns become eligible for a vaccine. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

The following priority groups are eligible for vaccine appointments, according to the state of Oklahoma:

Healthcare workers including expanded healthcare worker groups such as allied health fields and general outpatient health service (i.e. behavioral health, dentists)

First responders

Oklahomans age 65-plus

Oklahomans under age 65 with co-morbidities

Teachers and staff in all schools and childcare facilities.

People living and working in congregate locations and worksites

Public health staff and state, county and city government leaders and elected officials

Workers for essential businesses and industries, critical infrastructure staff

Mercy and the Oklahoma City County Health Department have hosted weekly vaccine clinics on its Meinders NeuroScience Institute campus since Jan. 7. Mercy has administered over 50,000 vaccines so far.

“We are honored to support the county and our community in this very important public health initiative,” the news release states.

One does not have to be a Mercy patient or have an existing MyMercy account to sign up for a Mercy vaccine clinic. Vaccinations are by appointment only. Walk-ins are not accepted.

“Mercy asks for patience after you have signed up, as we are only able to schedule vaccinations when the state supplies vaccine,” the news release states.

The federal government sends vaccine shipments to each state each week. State and local health departments then disperse the shipment to vaccination sites.

Mercy vaccine clinic appointments will become open each week when Mercy officials learn how much vaccine they are expected to receive for that week, according to the news release.

“Mercy strongly encourages everyone to be vaccinated as their priority group becomes eligible to help stop the spread of coronavirus,” the news release states. “Clinical trials have proven the vaccine to be safe and effective.”

