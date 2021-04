SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – As more people become vaccinated against COVID-19, a local city has decided to end its mask mandate early.

According to the Shawnee News-Star, the Shawnee City Commission voted to end the city’s mask mandate at the end of the month.

Originally, the mask mandate was supposed to be in effect until June 30.

However, city leaders say the mandate will now expire on April 30.