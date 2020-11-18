Shawnee extends face covering mandate until end of June amid surging COVID-19 cases

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Shawnee City Council passed an extension to the city’s emergency public face covering ordinance on Monday, extending the ordinance to June 30 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic not slowing down.

The emergency ordinance was extended to 11:59 p.m. on June 30, 2021.

The amended ordinance noted a worsening COVID-19 pandemic, with hospitalizations from the virus remaining at an elevated level since mid-June. The ordinance also highlighted face mask recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pottawatomie County Health Department.

“Accordingly, the City council also finds that it is appropriate and in the interest of

the public health, safety, and welfare and would further protect property and civil

order, for the City council to limit the duration of this ordinance to and until June

30, 2021 with the mask requirement expiring at 11:59 P.M on June 30, 2021;

provided for the ages this requirement applies to, the City Council has determined

that ages 11 and up is appropriate, but the public should keep in mind that the CDC

recommends that persons 3 and up should wear masks.” City of Shawnee Emergency Ordinance, Ordinance No. 2704NS

The emergency ordinance defines a face covering as “a uniform piece of material that securely covers a person’s nose and mouth and remains affixed in place without the use of one’s hands and/or a face shield.”

The ordinance states that all persons are required to wear a face covering “when entering and while inside any indoor place open to the public.”

Exceptions to the emergency ordinance, as stated within the ordinance, are as follows:

a. persons under 11 years of age unless required by a school or day care to wear a

face covering;

b. persons working in a professional office who do not have any face-to-face

interactions with the public;

c. restaurant patrons while eating or drinking;

d. persons in a setting where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering,

such as when receiving dental services, medical treatments, or while swimming or

at a splash park;

e. persons engaged in a competitive sporting activities, whether professional or

amateur or merely for recreational purposes;

f. persons engaged in performing cardio exercise, but they should make a

reasonable effort to practice social distancing from persons not from their

household;

g. persons attending any indoor religious service or ceremony as long as all persons

who do not live in the same household are social distancing from one another,

meaning not less than 6 feet apart;

h. persons inside any public or private school building or other facility unless

required by the school to wear a face covering; and

i. persons with a development disability, including persons who are deaf and hard

of hearing.

The extended emergency ordinance in its entirety is as follows:

COVID-19 is surging in Oklahoma, with the Oklahoma State Department of Health reporting on Wednesday 26 additional COVID-19 deaths, a record high, and 3,017 new COVID cases.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

LATEST HEADLINES: