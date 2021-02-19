State Dept. of Health issues updated quarantine guidance for fully vaccinated individuals

Young woman sitting in the chair in her apartment and reading book with a dog in her arms. She wears a face mask. Social distancing during virus epidemic.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health updated its quarantine guidance for individuals who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The new guidance is as follows:

Individuals exposed to COVID-19 more than 14 days after receiving their final COVID-19 vaccination do not need to quarantine, but should immediately isolate and get evaluated by a healthcare provider if they develop COVID symptoms.

Individuals exposed to COVID-19 less than 14 days after receiving their final COVID-19 vaccination are advised to quarantine and get tested between 5-7 days from the last date they were exposed to the virus or if they develop COVID-19 symptoms.

Individuals who are exposed to COVID-19 but not fully vaccinated are advised to quarantine and get tested between 5–7 days from the last date of exposure or if they develop COVID-19 symptoms.

“Regardless of prior infection or vaccination status, any person with new or unexplained symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate immediately and be evaluated for COVID-19 testing,” the updated guidance states.

OSDH officials said it is possible for full vaccinated or previously infected individuals to acquire asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection or even develop symptomatic COVID-19 illness.

New COVID-19 strains are circulating in the U.S. and abroad and it is unknown if fully vaccinated or previously infected people will be fully protected from the new strains.

“Therefore, fully vaccinated or previously infected individuals should continue to practice known protective and prevention measures for COVID-19 transmission,” the updated guidance states.

OSDH officials encourage Oklahomans to practice the three W’s:

Wear a mask while around people outside your immediate household. Wash your hands frequently. Watch your distance (practice social distancing, staying at least 6 feet away) while around people outside your immediate household.