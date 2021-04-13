State of Oklahoma pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine over blood clot concerns

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – “Somebody in Oklahoma is 100 times more likely to die in a car crash than to get a blood clot from the J and J vaccine,” said Dr. Aaron Wendelboe, Associate Professor of Epidemiology, University of Oklahoma.

According to federal health officials, out of 6.8 million Americans who received Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine, six women ranging in age from 18 to 48 were affected by blood clots.

The cases showed up about six to 13 days after they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“They have serious symptoms severe headaches, confusion, comma, seizure, even stroke-like symptoms,” said Dr. Dale Bratzler, O.U. Chief Covid Officer.

Bratzler says at this point we don’t know what caused this reaction to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“It could be genetic, it could be environmental, it could be some underlying medical condition. We don’t know,” said Bratzler.

Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed says don’t expect this pause in use of the vaccine to have a significant impact on vaccination distribution in our state.

“We’ll just continue to adapt. This entire response is about adapting to the logistical challenges and here is another one that has come up,” said Reed.

The State of Oklahoma has received 125,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. About 62,000 have been administered or about 2.5 percent of Oklahoma’s total COVID-19 vaccinations.

State leaders say none of the cases of blood clots have been found in our state. The FDA now recommends those who have gotten the Johnson & Johnson vaccine be monitored for three weeks.

