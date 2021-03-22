Still searching for a COVID-19 vaccine? IMMY Labs vaccinating thousands of Oklahomans Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are still searching for a COVID-19 vaccine, you may be in luck.

Immy Labs is holding another large vaccination pod Monday at the Bennett Event Center at State Fair Park.

CEO and President of Immy Labs Sean Bauman says he hopes to see at least 10,000 people vaccinated Monday.

“We wanted to up the game. We wanted to vaccinate more people,” said Bauman.

Bauman says the Bennett Center can accommodate up to 30,000 people and one day soon, he hopes to see that many people vaccinated in a single, eight-hour day.

“Let’s not be top ten. Let’s be number one in the country and give Oklahomans, let Oklahomans be the first state to have the majority of their population vaccinated,” said Bauman.

Once you arrive, Bauman says you are greeted and checked in on an iPad. After that, you’re seated in one area and won’t move from station to station, unlike other vaccination events.

“That’s what’s very different about our process. Once you sit down, we bring the vaccine to you,” he said.

If you would like to sign up for today’s event or any future vaccination pod, visit IMMY’s website.

Organizers say walk-ins are also welcome.