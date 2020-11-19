STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Stillwater City Council has extended the ordinance mandating the wearing of face coverings in public.
The City Council voted on Thursday to extend the ordinance to Feb. 28, 2021.
“Residents and visitors should expect to continue following the current rules and regulations for face coverings through this new expiration date,” city officials said on social media Thursday.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been surging in Oklahoma in recent weeks, with record highs frequently being set for the number of new COVID-19 cases, the number of additional deaths and hospitalizations.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,915 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 18 additional deaths. There are currently 1,381 COVID-related hospitalizations in the state.
The Department of Health reported 26 additional deaths on Wednesday, a record high for Oklahoma.
Stillwater has had 2,928 COVID-19 cases and eight COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began in March.
City officials urge residents to do the following to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Wear a mask or face covering
- Wash your hands often
- Avoid close contact with others
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Clean and disinfect
- Monitor your health
Continued Coronavirus Coverage
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Senate Dems hope to tack COVID relief onto government spending bill
- Restaurants facing new challenges as mandates go into effect
- Stillwater City Council extends face covering mandate through February
- Opt-in/out period begins Nov. 30 for OKCPS’ Spring semester e3 Online Learning program
- Surgeon general: Limit holiday gatherings to slow virus spread