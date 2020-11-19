Stillwater City Council extends face covering mandate through February

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is urging community members to wear face masks to push back the continuing increase of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Stillwater City Council has extended the ordinance mandating the wearing of face coverings in public.

The City Council voted on Thursday to extend the ordinance to Feb. 28, 2021.

“Residents and visitors should expect to continue following the current rules and regulations for face coverings through this new expiration date,” city officials said on social media Thursday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been surging in Oklahoma in recent weeks, with record highs frequently being set for the number of new COVID-19 cases, the number of additional deaths and hospitalizations.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,915 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 18 additional deaths. There are currently 1,381 COVID-related hospitalizations in the state.

The Department of Health reported 26 additional deaths on Wednesday, a record high for Oklahoma.

Stillwater has had 2,928 COVID-19 cases and eight COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began in March.

City officials urge residents to do the following to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wear a mask or face covering

Wash your hands often

Avoid close contact with others

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Monitor your health

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

LATEST HEADLINES: