Stillwater Medical Center puts disaster protocols in place

Coronavirus

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Stillwater Medical Center administrators put disaster protocols in place in response to low staffing.

Hospital officials say they are seeing a record number of patients daily, a situation which is exacerbated by a record-high number of health care workers out sick with COVID-19.

The disaster protocols allow Stillwater Medical to consolidate resources and re-evaluate procedure schedules to help with staffing needs.

The Omicron variant has caused a massive surge in COVID-19 cases across the state and throughout the nation.



