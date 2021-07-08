Study: Oklahoma’s surrounding states listed as ‘least safe’ for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the U.S. continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, some of the states are struggling to cope with the delta variant.

According to a recent study by WalletHub, Oklahoma is surrounded by two of the states that are the least safe in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics including rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations, death, and share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.

According to the survey, the least safe states due to COVID-19 are as follows:

Missouri Arkansas Nevada West Virginia Wyoming Arizona Louisiana Mississippi Florida Idaho Utah Kentucky Oklahoma Indiana Texas.

According to the report, Oklahoma ranks 5th for the highest positive testing rate in the nation.

Recently, a hospital in Springfield, Missouri ran out of ventilators to treat COVID-19 patients amid an influx of cases.

“They’re really ground zero for this Delta-driven variant driving cases of COVID,” Dr. George Monks, former president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, said. “We expect that will probably happen in Oklahoma.”