Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments available across Oklahoma City metro

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are still trying to get a COVID-19 vaccine, officials say there are plenty of opportunities to get your shot this week.

IMMY Labs will be hosting several vaccination clinics throughout the week.

Organizers say appointments are readily available for a number of different locations across the metro.

The vaccination clinics include:

Tuesday, April 6: Bennett Event Center in Oklahoma City (Pfizer)

Thursday, April 8: Oklahoma State University in Stillwater (Johnson & Johnson)

Friday, April 9: Embassy Suites by Hilton Norman Hotel and Conference Center in Norman (Pfizer)

Saturday, April 10: Embassy Suites by Hilton Norman Hotel and Conference Center in Norman (Pfizer)

In fact, officials say they are hoping to vaccinate 10,000 Oklahomans at Tuesday’s vaccination pod. However, they still have thousands of open appointments.

If you are struggling to make an appointment, IMMY Labs says it will have a team available to help walk-ins make an appointment onsite.

To sign up, visit IMMY Labs’ website.