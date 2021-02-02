Vaccine Clinic Links: Thousands of appointments available through OKC-County Health Department for shot clinic this weekend

Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahomans are frustrated as they try to sign-up for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The supply has not caught up with the high-demand.

As more vaccines are made available, more shot pods and clinics will open.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department (OCCHD) in partnership with Mercy Health System is making more appointments available this week.

Residents will not have to use the Oklahoma State Department of Health vaccine portal to sign-up for these slots.

5,600 first dose appointments will be opened.

These appointments are for Oklahomans aged 65 and older. The links to try to secure a slot will open at 6pm Tuesday, Feb. 2 and the second will go live at 10am on Wednesday, Feb 3.

These appointments are full —- This link is for 3,000 appointments for the Friday, Feb. 5 POD

The first vaccination event will take place Friday, Feb. 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mercy Meinders Neuroscience Institute, 4120 W. Memorial Rd.

The second POD will take place Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the same location.



With so many residents expected to get vaccinated this weekend, OCCHD and Mercy can quickly get the patient information they need by using a sign-up system outside the state’s portal. However, Oklahoma County residents will still be able to find appointments in Oklahoma County as vaccine is made available and appointments are created.