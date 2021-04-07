Thousands receive COVID-19 vaccine during Oklahoma City Fairgrounds mega pod, but plenty of vaccines remain

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Community members flocked to the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds in droves Wednesday to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but there were still plenty of vaccines that went unadministered.

Oklahoma City-County Health Department officials said 5,560 people received the vaccine during the vaccination mega pod.

Although that number is certainly high, it was only a little more than half of the 10,000 appointments that were available at the Fairgrounds on Wednesday.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt believes people aren’t signing up for vaccines because they don’t know they’re available.

Oklahoma leaders announced that they are lifting the state residency requirement to receive the vaccine, allowing folks from outside Oklahoma to come into the Sooner State and get vaccinated.

Vaccination of non-Oklahoma residents begins on Thursday, April 8, making Oklahoma among the first states to vaccinate non-residents.

Another mega pod is planned for next month, but there are plenty of vaccination opportunities in the meantime. Go to vaxokc.com to set up a vaccination appointment.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage