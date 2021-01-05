Tinker Air Force Base first responders receive COVID-19 vaccine

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The COVID-19 vaccine was administered to Tinker Air Force Base personnel.

Two Tinker first responders and a health care professional each received the vaccine, which was delivered by the 72nd Medical Group, according to a U.S. Air Force news release.

Tinker Fire and Emergency Services Chief Terry Ford received the vaccine first.

“This is an honor for me to be the first one on Tinker to get [the vaccine],” Ford said. “The reason I wanted to be the first was to show that it’s safe and to make sure people are doing their duty to protect each other.”

Initial shipment of the Moderna vaccine arrived in January. The Department of Defense’s distribution plan prioritizes medical workers, emergency services and public safety workers as the first recipients of the vaccine.

The Department of Defense implemented a three-phase vaccine distribution plan, following CDC recommendations. The second phase designates high-risk individuals as vaccine recipients. The third phase provides the vaccine to the healthy population, according to the news release.

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

Officer Peter Way, 72nd Security Forces Squadron operations officer, and 1st Lt. James Dillard, 72nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron COVID element leader, were the other two vaccine recipients at Tinker.

“Both received the vaccine due to their roles as a first responder and a health care professional. Dillard is the first active duty military member at Tinker to receive the vaccine,” the news release states.

Vaccines will be administered in a two-dose series separated by 21 or 28 days, depending on the product, according to the news release.

“This vaccine brings us one step closer to getting out of this challenging time, but we need everyone to stay vigilant,” said Col. Paul Filcek, 72nd Air Base Wing and Tinker installation commander. “Our medical treatment facility stands ready to quickly and efficiently vaccinate as many members of Team Tinker as possible every time shipments arrive.”

Go to www.tinker.af.mil/coronavirus or call the Tinker COVID hotline at (405) 582-6297 for up-to-date information on Tinker’s efforts combating the pandemic.

Go to www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/ for more information on the DOD’s response to the pandemic.

