Tinker Air Force Base holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics for those with base access

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Tinker Air Force Base says it is working to get everyone with base access vaccinated against COVID-19.

Last week, the base held a mass vaccination clinic that was open to those with base access.

“We will be getting more vaccine. We are actually gonna be having clinics throughout the week this next week, starting on Tuesday,” said Col. Jennifer Trinkle, with the U.S. Air Force. “As long as we can get vaccine in, we will continue to do this. So, more to come.”

Now, organizers say they are doing it again.

The 72nd Medical Group has partnered with the Oklahoma City-County Public Health Department to host mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics on March 30, March 31, and April 1.

The clinic will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bldg. 1094.

Anyone 18-years-old and older with base access is eligible to be vaccinated with the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

There is a large volume of vaccines available to reach military, military dependents, civilians, contractors, retirees and anyone else with base access and I.D.

To sign up for an appointment, click here. Also, walk-ins are welcome until 5 p.m. each day.

For faster service, please do not arrive more than 10 minutes before your appointment time and bring pages 1 and 3 (completed) of the COVID Vaccine, Consent Packet (Fillable PDF).

Scheduling of the second dose vaccination information will be given to patients when they receive their first dose.