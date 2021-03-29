Tinker Air Force Base hosts Covid-19 vaccine clinic for those with base access

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — Tinker Air Force Base hosted a mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, which was open to anyone with base access.

“We’re excited to be able to do this and try to get to the end of this pandemic,” said Col. Jennifer Trinkle, with the U.S. Air Force.

It was a busy Saturday morning at Tinker Air Force Base. The visitors there were waiting to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It was very important for me to come out and do this today. I have two children that are in school,” said Courtney Swinconos, who was getting the vaccine.

“This event is for all active duty, active duty spouses, retirees, contractors, anybody that has base access can come and get a shot today,” Trinkle said.

Initially, you had to make an appointment to get the shot but early in the morning, officials switched it to walk ins.

“We’re getting people out in under 15 minutes sometimes,” Trinkle said. “Every one of the workers that we have, and the workers here are actually the medical folks from this clinic that are giving the vaccine, we’ve all had the vaccine. It is an awesome thing.”

The base says its population is upwards of 69,000 people, making it a challenge to get everyone vaccinated who wants one. The Oklahoma City-County Health Department stepped in to help with more doses.

“As soon as I saw that it was available today, we hopped on and got an appointment so that we could get in here and get it. I just haven’t been able to find one on the website for Oklahoma,” said Nancy Denney, who was getting the vaccine with her daughter, Gabby.

Nancy and Gabby got their first doses, hoping to keep Nancy’s son, who has juvenile arthritis, safe.

“We’ve done a lot of research and had a lot of conversations with it and ultimately, it came down to we are better with it on board than without it,” Denney said.

The base is already planning more opportunities to get the vaccine.

“We will be getting more vaccine. We are actually gonna be having clinics throughout the week this next week, starting on Tuesday,” Trinkle said. “As long as we can get vaccine in, we will continue to do this. So, more to come.”

“I’m so grateful that Tinker put this on today. I really wasn’t sure where I was gonna get my vaccine,” Swinconos said.