Vaccine clinic held as part of continuing push to vaccinate Hispanic Oklahoma City metro residents against COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A COVID-19 vaccine clinic was held in Oklahoma City to get more Hispanic community members vaccinated.

OU Health and the Latino Community Development Agency hosted the vaccine clinic Thursday at the agency’s 10th street location.

“We can’t make anybody to come out here but we think this is the safest thing, to get the vaccine, I just did it a little while ago, and this is the proof right there,” said Raul Font, Latino Community Development president.

A community member getting the COVID-19 vaccine at the Latino Community Development Agency.

Community members seeking third dose booster shots were able to get them during Thursday’s vaccine clinic.

Just over 48 percent of Oklahoma adults are fully vaccinated currently, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

