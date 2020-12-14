Watch: First Oklahoma frontline fighter receives Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Oklahoma and the first Oklahoman has been given the vaccine.

The first doses have been prioritized for frontline healthcare workers.

“Today is a historic day. Less than 72 hours after the Federal Drug Administration cleared the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the first doses are here in Oklahoma and being distributed to our frontline healthcare workers,” said Gov. Stitt. “We know we are not out of the woods yet with this virus, but today is a major step in the right direction as we work toward protecting the health and lives of all Oklahomans, keeping our businesses open safely and getting our kids back in school in January.”

Those frontline workers have been battling this illness in Oklahoma since the first cases were diagnosed.

Officials say the Pfizer vaccine is administered in two parts with 21 days between the doses.

The first 7,800 doses arrived Monday morning, Dec. 14, at INTEGRIS Health in Oklahoma City, and 9,750 doses arrived at Saint Francis, with expectations that more of the initial shipment of 33,000 doses will arrive this week at other designated healthcare facilities throughout the state.

During the first phase, the vaccine would be given to those in nursing homes, assisted living centers, long-term care facilities, and to healthcare workers.

The report says phase one would also have a limited number of doses available and would take place as soon as possible, likely in December.

The second phase includes vaccines going to first responders, more healthcare workers, those in the vulnerable population, homeless shelters, and group homes.

The rollout for the vaccines would take place from January through March.

In phase three, the vaccine would be available to educators, other essential workers, and all other Oklahomans.

“Oklahomans should feel confident in receiving the vaccine when it becomes available to them,” said Dr. Douglas Drevets, an infectious disease doctor for OU Medicine who served on OSDH’s Vaccine Prioritization Review Committee. “The Pfizer vaccine being distributed starting today has been shown in late-stage vaccine trials to be safe and 95% effective. As always, Oklahomans should consult with their doctor if they have any questions about the vaccine, but this is a vaccine Oklahomans can feel comfortable taking.”

In the following weeks, officials say they expect to receive 60,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Hannah White is the first Oklahoman to receive the vaccine.

White is an emergency room Registered Nurse with INTEGRIS Health.

“If you have the option to get the vaccine, do it,” said White. “If you’re not doing it for yourself, do it for your mom, your dad, your grandma.”