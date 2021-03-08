Watch Live: Oklahoma vaccine availability update

Coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma State Department of Health Commissioner Keith Reed will be giving an update on the vaccine rollout plan.

Reed says with the increased supply of vaccine options, the state is opening up the Phase 3 priority group for eligibility.

During Monday’s call, Reed said that all of those in Phase 3 will be eligible beginning on Tuesday, March 9.

If you have not pre-registered you are encouraged to do so at this link.

List of Oklahoma Essential Industries and Jobs

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department has launched VaxOKC.com, a new website to schedule local COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Oklahoma County residents.

Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites once appointments are available.

