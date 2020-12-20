When will Oklahoma seniors living at home get the COVID-19 vaccine

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As more and more people get the COVID-19 vaccine, there are questions about when certain “at risk” groups can get their shots. We wanted to know what is in store for those who are over 65, have comorbidities, but are not living in nursing homes.

“I’ve pretty much stayed at home. I don’t eat out and I have avoided crowds and stuff, and if I do go out, I always wear a mask and gloves,” said Cleve Warren.

Warren is like a lot of Oklahomans in his age group. The 72 year old has heart problems, so since March, he has been playing it safe, a lot.

“With my pre-existing conditions, along with my wife’s too, its just best that we isolate ourselves. I’ve stayed home. Its too dangerous. I’ve lost three friends to the virus,” said Warren.

Warren says there is hope though.

“The vaccine is our best hope of course. I’m absolutely excited to get it,” he said.

So when will someone like Cleve, over 65 with comorbidities living at home, be able to get the shots?

“We wanna get to this group as soon as possible. We know the data. We know this is a high risk group. We absolutely want to take care of them as soon as possible,” said Keith Reed, Deputy Commissioner of the State Health Department

Reed says the health issues don’t matter; everyone over 65 will be part of Phase Two. That could start in late January.

State Health officials say public messaging will go out before the process begins to tell seniors exactly how to get signed up. They will likely get registered through their primary care physician or through their county health departments. But where will they will actually get the shots?

“The vaccine supply will make a big impact on how many access points we have around the state,” said Reed.

Reed says the state will rely on “pandemic providers”, which are described as physicians, pharmacies or any health system that can facilitate the process. He says so far, 250 sites have been approved. Hundreds more are being processed.

“If we have good supply, we anticipate that we will have large scale vaccine clinics though our county health departments. But again, we are going to make use of every possible venue we can find to get vaccine to the public,” said Reed.

Reed says the vaccine is part of a federal program and will be at no cost to seniors. Knowing the vaccine is close is a comfort to some patiently waiting at home.

“I’m ready for this stuff to end so we can get back to life that was going on before this plague hit,” said Warren.

Reed recommends seniors stay in contact with their physician and continue to be cautious, and to also wear a mask, wash their hands and social distance.

