Young Oklahomans lagging behind in vaccine rates

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Young adults in Oklahoma are lagging behind in getting vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a top Oklahoma doctor.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Oklahoma are trending down, and will continue to do so as more people get vaccinated, according to Dr. Dale Bratzler of OU Health.

A total of 4,001,703 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Oklahoma, and 1,814,425 Oklahomans have completed the full series of vaccines, as of Sept. 16, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH).

However, Bratzler said fewer Oklahomans between ages 18 and 35 are getting vaccinated than Oklahomans in older age groups.

“I remember when I was 18 years of age, I [thought I] was invincible. And that’s kind of the attitude I see in a lot of younger people. That they don’t see COVID as a real threat to them. They see it as more a minor illness. And luckily for most, it is. But sometimes it’s not. It’s much more severe,” Bratzler said on Wednesday.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Sept. 12-18 Epidemiology Report shows the following:

Of Oklahomans 18-24, only 7.9 percent are fully vaccinated and only 8.4 percent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Of Oklahomans 25-34, only 12 percent have been fully vaccinated and only 12.6 percent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccinations in Oklahoma by age group.

Bratzler did say more OU undergraduates are getting vaccinated than he expected.