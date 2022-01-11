Yukon Public Schools temporarily closing all schools due to staffing shortages caused by COVID-19, other illnesses

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – All schools within the Yukon Public Schools district will be closed temporarily starting Thursday because of COVID-related staffing shortages.

District schools will be closed from Thursday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 17. Schools will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 18, according to a Yukon Public Schools news release.

“Our top priority is to maintain the health and safety of our students, teachers, and staff,” the news release states.

Peter Agnitsch, communications specialist for the school district, confirmed that the staffing shortages are due to COVID-19 and other illnesses.

School administrators canceled classes because of not being able to safely supervise students due to staff absences.

“My top concern is the physical and mental well-being of our YPS Family, and this decision will be a huge benefit to them in lasting the rest of the year.” Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth said. “The closure will give our teachers and students five full days to regroup and recover.”

The days in which schools are closed will not be virtual learning days, but will be emergency leave days.

District officials will continue seeking guidance from state and local health officials for decisions related to COVID-19.

Officials will continue communicating with parents, staff and community members about updates during the closure.

Go to www.yukonps.com/community/c19info for the school district’s COVID-19 Dashboard.