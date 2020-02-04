Cosmetologists protest proposed bills at Oklahoma State Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Hairstylists and cosmetology instructors gathered at the Oklahoma State Capitol to protest a pair of bills.

Senate Bill 1166 and House Bill 3091 both would remove the licensing requirements for braiders and cosmeticians.

Industry professionals say it’s important to stay regulated to protect the public.

“We want to stay regulated. We want to be left alone. Oklahoma is one of the lowest in the nation for our licensing fees; the public safety and sanitation is so important,” said Buffy Layman.

Some worry that without a state license, they won’t be recognized by the federal government, which would make it more difficult to get student loans.

35.46756 -97.516428