Costco Cyber Monday: Here are the best deals for 2020

(NEXSTAR) – With the turkey eaten and Thanksgiving Zoom calls with relatives done, it’s time for savvy shoppers to get down to business – mining Cyber Monday deals.
While Costco may not scream Black Friday for many people, the beloved wholesaler is breaking out a number of steep discounts for Cyber Monday 2020.
Here are some of the highlights from the Costco’s lineup of eye-catching sales, while supplies last:
- Ring 10 Piece Wireless Security Alarm Kit ($100 off – Costco price is $129.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro with 12 Months Ring Protect Plus Plan ($80 off – Costco price is $159.99)
- Shark DuoClean Lift-Away Upright Vacuum with Self-Cleaning Brushroll ($70 off – Costco price is $189.99)
- Adidas Men’s Jogger ($5 off; Costco price is $16.99)
- T3 Twirl 1.25 Inch Ceramic Curling Iron ($20 off – Costco price is 49.99)
- Google Nest Learning Thermostat with Nest Temperature Sensor ($50 off – Costco price is $199.99)
- Philips Sonicare OptimalClean Rechargeable Toothbrush, 2-pack ($35 off – Costco price is $64.99)
- New Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Bundle – 10th Gen Intel Core i5 – 12.3″ Touchscreen Laptop ($400 off – Costco price is $899.99)
- Samsung 65″ TV Class – Q8DT Series – 4K UHD QLED LCD ($100 Allstate Protection Plan bundle included – Costco price is $1,499.99)
- Samsung 75″ TV Class – Q7DT Series – 4K UHD QLED LCD ($100 Allstate Protection Plan bundle included – Costco price is $1,499.99)
- Samsung 75″ TV Class – Q8DT Series – 4K UHD QLED LCD ($100 Allstate Protection Plan bundle included – Costco price is $2,199.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Active 2 Smartwatch 40mm – Silver – Bonus Charging Dock ($70 off – Costco price is $169.99)
- Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker Bundle ($50 off – Costco price is $89.99)
- Samsung 25.1 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub ($650 off – Costco price is $1,699.99)
- Apple iPad Pro 11″ A12Z Bionic Chip 1TB – Silver ($100 off – Costco price is $1,149.99)
- Apple iMac 21.5″ – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD ($100 off – Costco price is $949.99)
