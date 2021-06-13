Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the lowest home prices in Oklahoma

The real estate market is booming right now thanks to low interest rates, a flood of millennial buyers, and shrinking inventory. The median cost of a home has increased 20% year over year, hitting $347,500, according to a report released in April 2020 by real estate listing website Redfin. These high asking costs—while good for sellers—are pricing many buyers out of the market entirely.

But all things are not equal when it comes to real estate in the United States.

Credible used 2021 data calculated by the National Association of REALTORS to compile a list of counties with the lowest median home values and monthly mortgage payments in Oklahoma. Counties were ranked by the monthly mortgage payment for a typical home in 2020, from lowest to highest. Ties were broken by median home values in 2020.

The National Association of REALTORS calculated the fourth quarter 2020 median home values by applying the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s House Price Index growth to 2019 housing and population data from the American Community Survey and determining an estimate of 2020 median home values for all counties where data is available. The monthly mortgage payments for fourth quarter 2019 and fourth quarter 2020 were calculated for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with a 10% down payment.

Keep reading to discover which county in Oklahoma has the lowest home prices.

#30. Pawnee County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $359 (10.9% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $403

– Median home value in 2020: $97,100

– Ranked #641 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#29. Kay County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $356 (8.5% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $389

– Median home value in 2020: $96,100

– Ranked #618 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#28. Le Flore County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $350 (8.9% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $384

– Median home value in 2020: $94,500

– Ranked #583 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#27. Ellis County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $347 (6.5% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $371

– Median home value in 2020: $93,700

– Ranked #559 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#26. Marshall County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $347 (9.9% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $385

– Median home value in 2020: $93,600

– Ranked #557 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#25. Nowata County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $339 (7.4% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $366

– Median home value in 2020: $91,500

– Ranked #497 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#24. Adair County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $338 (7.7% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $366

– Median home value in 2020: $91,400

– Ranked #496 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#23. Latimer County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $336 (11.1% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $378

– Median home value in 2020: $90,800

– Ranked #480 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#22. Ottawa County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $333 (10.7% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $373

– Median home value in 2020: $90,000

– Ranked #452 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#21. Alfalfa County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $331 (4.3% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $346

– Median home value in 2020: $89,400

– Ranked #442 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#20. Okmulgee County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $330 (9.3% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $364

– Median home value in 2020: $89,200

– Ranked #441 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#19. Blaine County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $329 (9.4% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $363

– Median home value in 2020: $88,800

– Ranked #430 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#18. Caddo County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $328 (9.1% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $361

– Median home value in 2020: $88,600

– Ranked #418 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#17. Washita County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $327 (9.7% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $362

– Median home value in 2020: $88,400

– Ranked #410 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#16. Coal County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $324 (12.9% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $372

– Median home value in 2020: $87,400

– Ranked #392 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#15. McCurtain County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $322 (9.8% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $357

– Median home value in 2020: $86,900

– Ranked #380 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#14. Okfuskee County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $314 (5.4% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $332

– Median home value in 2020: $84,900

– Ranked #318 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#13. Grant County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $313 (9.0% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $344

– Median home value in 2020: $84,500

– Ranked #308 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#12. Johnston County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $312 (9.8% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $346

– Median home value in 2020: $84,300

– Ranked #305 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#11. Pushmataha County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $311 (9.6% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $344

– Median home value in 2020: $84,000

– Ranked #300 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#10. Harper County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $298 (14.4% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $348

– Median home value in 2020: $80,500

– Ranked #235 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#9. Cotton County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $296 (10.3% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $330

– Median home value in 2020: $80,000

– Ranked #228 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#8. Greer County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $296 (5.7% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $314

– Median home value in 2020: $79,800

– Ranked #221 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#7. Seminole County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $287 (10.0% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $319

– Median home value in 2020: $77,600

– Ranked #181 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#6. Hughes County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $282 (9.0% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $310

– Median home value in 2020: $76,300

– Ranked #163 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#5. Harmon County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $257 (6.2% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $274

– Median home value in 2020: $69,400

– Ranked #90 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#4. Jefferson County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $257 (6.2% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $274

– Median home value in 2020: $69,300

– Ranked #89 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#3. Kiowa County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $243 (10.7% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $272

– Median home value in 2020: $65,600

– Ranked #58 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#2. Tillman County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $219 (6.0% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $233

– Median home value in 2020: $59,300

– Ranked #34 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#1. Cimarron County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $218 (10.7% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $244

– Median home value in 2020: $58,900

– Ranked #33 out of 3,120 counties nationwide