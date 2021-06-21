The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Oklahoma using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

#30. Ellis County

– 20.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14.2% ($16,146 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.5% ($25,313)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.3% ($37,736)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15.4% ($43,229)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($41,250)

#29. Muskogee County

– 20.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14.7% ($24,896 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.4% ($30,106)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.4% ($31,019)

– Bachelor’s degree: 14.4% ($43,925)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($57,429)

#28. Carter County

– 20.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12% ($24,253 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.7% ($30,662)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.8% ($34,077)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.4% ($45,370)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($54,480)

#27. Harmon County

– 20.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 20.2% ($25,366 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.1% ($25,833)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.9% ($33,393)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15.9% ($50,833)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($45,781)

#26. Washita County

– 20.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.9% ($29,844 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.5% ($35,585)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.8% ($38,019)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.7% ($49,583)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($50,800)

#25. Alfalfa County

– 21.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14.8% ($23,816 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.5% ($25,926)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.8% ($31,208)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15.3% ($55,488)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($46,625)

#24. Bryan County

– 21.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.6% ($25,488 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.8% ($27,286)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.8% ($32,057)

– Bachelor’s degree: 14% ($40,450)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($50,867)

#23. Texas County

– 22.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 27.7% ($26,489 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.7% ($29,541)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.4% ($35,706)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.5% ($39,950)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($40,119)

#22. Comanche County

– 22.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.9% ($18,478 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.8% ($28,853)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.1% ($32,078)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13% ($39,865)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.1% ($53,518)

#21. Kingfisher County

– 22.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.7% ($24,680 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.3% ($37,919)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.6% ($38,395)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15.8% ($40,898)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($56,071)

#20. Cimarron County

– 22.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 17% ($28,750 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36% ($31,743)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.2% ($37,188)

– Bachelor’s degree: 18.4% ($42,857)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($49,500)

#19. Garfield County

– 22.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.1% ($25,122 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.2% ($31,092)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.8% ($34,816)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15.2% ($42,909)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($53,026)

#18. Wagoner County

– 23.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($27,318 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.9% ($32,293)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.5% ($40,119)

– Bachelor’s degree: 16.5% ($50,274)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.7% ($62,348)

#17. Noble County

– 23.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($14,861 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.5% ($31,140)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.8% ($38,706)

– Bachelor’s degree: 16% ($43,883)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.2% ($46,853)

#16. Jackson County

– 23.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 15% ($18,953 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 26.9% ($23,630)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.9% ($32,222)

– Bachelor’s degree: 14.6% ($41,292)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.7% ($67,000)

#15. Dewey County

– 24% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 6.2% ($25,134 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.5% ($31,731)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.3% ($32,331)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.6% ($39,458)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($48,375)

#14. Grant County

– 24.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($36,250 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.9% ($35,391)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.1% ($32,216)

– Bachelor’s degree: 18.2% ($43,026)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($56,389)

#13. Custer County

– 24.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.3% ($32,825 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31.1% ($25,390)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.8% ($40,788)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.3% ($44,375)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($52,004)

#12. Rogers County

– 24.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($28,145 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.1% ($35,838)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.1% ($41,053)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.7% ($48,903)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($64,342)

#11. McClain County

– 25% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.9% ($28,163 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.8% ($37,160)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.3% ($43,319)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.4% ($49,623)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($55,699)

#10. Cherokee County

– 26.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.5% ($21,338 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31.3% ($26,062)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.8% ($31,531)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17% ($39,226)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.3% ($51,432)

#9. Canadian County

– 27.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.6% ($22,122 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 29.8% ($32,239)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.2% ($39,444)

– Bachelor’s degree: 19.3% ($53,391)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($57,320)

#8. Logan County

– 27.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.9% ($18,798 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.5% ($32,166)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.9% ($37,258)

– Bachelor’s degree: 18.6% ($58,343)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.2% ($64,898)

#7. Pontotoc County

– 28.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($26,595 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.9% ($29,804)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.2% ($32,065)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.5% ($44,965)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.7% ($51,176)

#6. Washington County

– 28.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($23,599 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34% ($28,073)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.9% ($31,729)

– Bachelor’s degree: 19.3% ($52,437)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.2% ($73,431)

#5. Woods County

– 30.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.2% ($25,469 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 29.9% ($26,051)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.5% ($27,314)

– Bachelor’s degree: 20.7% ($40,734)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.6% ($54,063)

#4. Tulsa County

– 31.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.6% ($24,670 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.4% ($30,463)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.3% ($35,961)

– Bachelor’s degree: 21.4% ($50,398)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.4% ($63,352)

#3. Oklahoma County

– 32% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.6% ($23,581 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.7% ($28,383)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.7% ($35,016)

– Bachelor’s degree: 20.2% ($50,304)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.8% ($66,174)

#2. Cleveland County

– 33.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.1% ($28,832 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 24.7% ($31,854)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.7% ($38,608)

– Bachelor’s degree: 20.8% ($47,306)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.6% ($62,340)

#1. Payne County

– 37.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.8% ($23,527 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 27.4% ($29,171)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.4% ($28,815)

– Bachelor’s degree: 21.5% ($39,761)

– Graduate or professional degree: 16% ($53,992)